Pigskin Pick’em: Week No. 4

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Ouch. That’s all I can say about my record last week, which was 13-7, or 65 percent in terms of correct picks. Hopefully, better things will come this week.

Through three weeks, my overall record is 43-16, which equates to 73 percent on the correct side of the ledger. This week’s slate of games doesn’t seem to have as many toss-up games as the first two weeks of the season but of course, anything is possible, especially this year.

Here are this week’s picks.

First five

Delphos St. John’s (1-2) at Minster (0-3)

This one of the few games that can be one of the aforementioned tossups.

After some thought, I’m giving a very slight advantage to Minster, even though the Wildcats are winless so far. I just can’t see Minster starting 0-4.

The pick: Minster

Bluffton (1-2) at Crestview (2-1)

Another one that has the potential to be a close game.

Bluffton is probably better than many teams realize, but I’ll go with Crestview at home in this NWC tournament opener. The Knights seem to be on a bit of a roll and I think they’ll keep the momentum going.

The winner of this game will face Columbus Grove or Delphos Jefferson next Friday.

The pick: Crestview

Shawnee (2-1) at Wapakoneta (0-3)

Call me crazy here, but I have a feeling the Redskins will pick up their first win of the season on Friday night.

However, it most likely won’t be a shootout. Shawnee has scored 35 points this season, while Wapakoneta has scored 17. Still, I just can’t shake the feeling the Redskins will leave Harmon Field with a victory.

The pick: Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial (2-1) at Van Wert (3-0)

I’m probably making this more difficult than it has to be.

Tradition says St. Marys Memorial should win, but this Van Wert team is more than solid. The offensive and defensive lines have shown noticeable improvement through three weeks of play and this time is on a roll now.

I doubt this will be an easy one, but I’m going to stick with the Cougars here.

The pick: Van Wert

Wayne Trace (2-1) at Hicksville (1-2)

I was very wrong about Wayne Trace last week. I wasn’t sure the Raiders could defeat Troy Christian, but they did to the tune of 41-7.

This one can be considered a tossup game, but I’m thinking Wayne Trace will be 3-1 after Friday’s road game.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Best of the rest

WBL

Celina (1-2) at Elida (2-1): Elida

Kenton (2-1) at Defiance (0-3): Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf (2-1) at Bath (1-2): Ottawa-Glandorf

NWC tournament

Ada (0-3) at Spencerville (3-0): Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson (0-3) at Columbus Grove (3-0): Columbus Grove

Paulding (1-2) at Allen East (2-1): Allen East

GMC

Antwerp (0-3) at Tinora (2-0): Tinora

Ayersville (1-2) at Edgerton (1-2): Edgerton

Non-conference, Fairview (3-0) at Woodlan (IN) (0-4): Fairview

MAC

Anna (1-2) at Fort Recovery (1-2): Fort Recovery

Coldwater (3-0) at New Bremen 2-1): Coldwater

Parkway (0-3) at Versailles (2-1): Versailles

St. Henry (2-1) at Marion Local (3-0): Marion Local

Others

Lima Central Catholic (2-1) at Cambridge (2-1): Lima CC

Lima Sr. (1-2) at Toledo John’s (2-1): Toledo St. John’s