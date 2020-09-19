Family Video store closing after 19 years

VW independent/submitted information

Family Video has begun its liquidation sale and will be closing its doors on October 25. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many businesses hard and it is unfortunate that this location just did not bounce back

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Van Wert and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures LTD.

Family Video has served the local community with all of its entertainment needs for more than 19 years. While the company is closing its doors in Van Wert, its website can still be accessed at www.familyvideo.com for a complete list of locations or to purchase movies and games online.

Highland Ventures operates over 930 retail locations across the United States and Canada. It has developed more than 650 retail strip centers under its commercial properties division, with tenants ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local community retailers.

Any property inquiries can be made at scott.jaynes@legacypro.com.