William McQueen

It is with great sadness that the family of William “Fred” McQueen announces his passing on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 73.

William “Fred” McQueen

Fred will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Cynthia, and his children Renee (Doug) Leonard, Cathy (Matt) Nahrwold, and Branden (Lisa) McQueen.

Fred will also be fondly re-membered by his six grandchildren, Nicholas (Rachel), Nathaniel, Ryleigh, Avery, Sebastian, and Shelby; two great-grandchildren, Paisyn and Beckham; his sisters, Peggy (Craig) Bender of Alvaredo, Texas, and Patsy (Tommy) Tinney of Henrietta, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna (DeFrate) McQueen Webb, and a sister, Jeri Mayes, as well as his brother-in-law, Larry Roth, less than one week prior.

Fred proudly served his country for 11 years in the U.S. Army. He retired from General Electric with over 30 years of service. He also invested in and managed rental properties for over 50 years.

Fred cherished time with family, travelling, sunsets, Florida in the winter, a competitive game of Aggravation with best friends, ice cream, and enjoying a cup of coffee at Hall’s with his wife and children.

He was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Edgar Fink of Grace Point officiating. Graveside military honors will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Riley Children’s Hospital or Gideons International.

Fred will be greatly missed.