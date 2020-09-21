Monday Mailbag: NWC tourney, Cougars

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Bluffton and the Northwest Conference football tournament, Crestview hosting a second round game, Van Wert’s postseason chances and the 2020 Western Buckeye League champions.

Q: I’m sure I’m not the first person to ask these two questions, but how was it decided that Bluffton leaves the Northwest Conference tournament even though they haven’t lost in the tournament and why does Crestview get the home field against Columbus Grove, even though Grove is the higher seed? Name withheld upon request

A: These are both good questions.

Bluffton isn’t exactly leaving the tournament, they’ve just dropped to the consolation portion of the bracket to face Delphos Jefferson, the same as if the Pirates would have lost to Crestview. The Wildcats lost to Columbus Grove on Friday.

The NWC tournament is scheduled to last three weeks, so the conference simply had to move forward, especially with the OHSAA playoffs starting in Week No. 7.

According to NWC Commissioner Jon Derryberry, last Friday’s decision doesn’t go down as a forfeit or a loss by Bluffton, but it gives the Pirates a chance to play again this week, if they’re able.

As far as Crestview hosting, the Knights have had just one home game so far, so Columbus Grove agreed to play the game in Convoy.

Q: What is the point of playing a NWC tournament if only half the teams can actually play? Name withheld upon request

A: Out of the eight football playing schools in the NWC, six are playing in the conference tournament. Ada dropped out and ended the team’s season because of low numbers, while Bluffton couldn’t play last week due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The hope is the Pirates can play in the consolation bracket against Delphos Jefferson, although there seems to be some question if it’ll happen.

Obviously, when the NWC season and tournament was planned, everyone was hopeful that everything would be played out in its entirety, but I think we all knew there was at least a decent possibility games would be canceled because of COVID-19.

Let’s just hope last Friday’s game was the only game canceled by the coronavirus.

Q: How far can Van Wert go in the football playoffs and is it true they could have a bye in the opening round? If they do get a bye, does that mean they wouldn’t host a playoff game at all? Name withheld upon request

A: I’d like to think this team has the potential to make a nice postseason run, but as always, matchups are a big part of it. Some teams just don’t match up well with others, but assuming the Cougars continue to do well the next couple of weeks, they should find themselves in a favorable spot on the bracket.

As far as the bye, I know people have mentioned it, but I’m not so sure that’s going to happen. Byes would be based on the number of teams playing in Division IV in the postseason. It’s my understanding that just three Division IV schools have opted out of the playoffs – Cleveland JFK and Glenville and Toledo Woodward.

In terms of hosting a playoff game, the higher seeded team will host the first four weeks of playoff games, up to and including the regional semifinals. So hypothetically, Van Wert or any other top seeded team could play up to four straight postseason games at home.

By the way, Divison IV playoff games will be played on Saturday nights this year.

This link has plenty of information: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/FBTourneyRegs.pdf

Q: If Van Wert goes undefeated this year, they really won’t be crowned as WBL champions? Name withheld upon request

A: I checked with Western Buckeye League Commissioner Kent Smelser on this one, just to be sure, but you’re probably not going to like the answer.

“It was agreed upon when the schedule was set by ADs and coaches that there would not be a league champion crowned this year since not every team is playing everybody else,” Smelser said.

So, if it happens, it appears it’ll be bragging rights only.

