ODOT updates county highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 at U.S. 224, both eastbound and westbound, Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone beginning August 10 for a project that will reconstruct and lower the pavement beneath the U.S. 224 overhead to increase vertical clearance. The project also includes drainage work, and replacement of barrier wall and guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late October.

New impact

U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp from U.S. 224 will close September 16 for approximately 30 days.

Detour: U.S. 30 eastbound to U.S. 127 back to U.S. 30 westbound (see map).

Continuing impact

U.S. 30 traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction.

Liberty Union Road from U.S. 30 to Terry Road will close August 10 for approximately three months.

Multi Route paving project began work August 10. The project includes resurfacing of the existing pavement, pavement repairs, work on curb ramps, and widening of bridge approaches on U.S. 224. Lane restrictions will be in place with traffic being maintained by flaggers. Work is expected to be finished by early October.