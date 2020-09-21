VWCO CC teams enjoy good weekend

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert swept the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Cross Country Invitational, winning the boys and girls titles, while Crestview fared well at the same invite. Meanwhile, Lincolnview enjoyed a team title and runner-up finish at the Waynesfield-Goshen Invitational.

Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational

OTTAWA — With three runners in the top eight, Van Wert Cougars the Blue title on Saturday. Hunter Sherer, Gage Wannemacher and Asanke Steyver finished 3-4-5 with times of 17:36, 17:37 and 17:43 respectively, while Gage Springer finished eighth, clocking in at 17:59. In addition, Jayden Welker finished 16th (18:33), Jacob Sealscott 21st (18:50.6) and Rylan Miller 22nd (18:50.9).

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Max Buddelmeyer won the individual title with a time of 17:17, while teammate Ty Buckland was the runner-up at 17:28.

Van Wert finished with 36 team points, while runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf finished with 54 points. St. Marys Memorial was third with 97 points, followed by Patrick Henry (124), Bluffton (132), Kenton (141) Elida (153) Paulding (182) and Bath (230).

Van Wert swept the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational on Saturday. Photo provided

On the girls’ side, Van Wert’s Kyra Welch finished sixth overall (20:26) and Tyra McClain eighth (21:00) to held the Lady Cougars captured a Blue Division team title.

Rachel Spath finished 15th (22:09), Carly Smith 22nd (22:09); Alyssa Knittle (22:29), Kirsten Dunning 29th (22:36) and Tayler Carter 41st (23:;30).

“We were really pleased with our collective efforts – it wasn’t a perfect day but it was a very solid team performance,” Van Wert head coach Ryan Holliday said. “It’s always fun to win, but the highlight for me was to see the improvement of our guys and girls. We took a big step forward in how we executed our races and how we competed.”

Crestview finished fifth out of 13 teams and the Lady Knights were led by Emily Greulach, who finished 10th (21:09). Lauren Walls finished 30th (22:37), followed by Kate Leeth (35th, 22:58), Adalynn Longstreth (26th, 22:59), Megan Mosier (39th, 23:19), Baylee Miller (62nd, 25:29) and Hannah Turpening (67th, 26:03).

Van Wert finished with 79 team points, followed by Delphos St. John’s (93), Kenton (134), Patrick Henry (136), Crestview (150), St. Marys Memorial (166), Holgate (189), Wayne Trace (200), Leipsic (209), Ottawa-Glandorf (227), Bath (261), Ayersville (263) Spencerville (284).

In the Gold Division, Holgate had the top five finishers and eight of the 10 ten to easily win the team title. The Tigers finished with 15 points, while runner-up Kalida had 60 points.

Crestview finished third out of seven teams with 85 points and the Knights were paced by Hayden Tomlinson, who finished 12th with a time of 18:26. Maddux Cunningham was 14th (18:45) and Jayden Renner finished 15th (18:57), followed by Dayton Schuerman (20th, 19:21), Isaiah Watts (24th, 19:36), Nasir Easterling (27th, 20:03) and Logan Foudy (30th, 20:37).

Waynesfield-Goshen on the Prowl Night Meet

WAYNESFIELD — Daegan Hatfield and Madison Williams each recorded second place individual finishes and the Lancers won the boys’ title, while the Lady Lancers finished second on the girls’ side.

Hatfield ran the course in 17:23 and teammate Jackson Robinson finished sixth overall (18:01). Brandon Renner finished seventh with a time of 18:26, Conner Baldauf was ninth (18:35) and Keagan Farris posted a 13th place finish (18:54).

As a team, the Lancers finished with 24 points, followed by Marion Harding (54), Waynesfield-Goshen (80), Elgin (89) and Fairbanks (124).

Madison Langdon’s runner-up finish came with a time of 19:58, and teammate Julia Stetler earned a fifth place finish in 21:51. Emma Hatcher was 19th (25:32), followed by Dylann Carey (22nd, 25:51) and Lillian Mount (23rd, 26:30).

Waynesfield-Goshen won the team title with 46 points, followed by Lincolnview (68), Marion Harding (75), Fairbanks (77) and Elgin (85).