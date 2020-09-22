HS roundup: tennis, volleyball, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Ayersville 0

The Lady Cougars cruised to a 5-0 sweep over visiting Ayersville on Monday, including a 6-0, 6-0 win by Allie Etter over Haleigh Wright at first singles.

At second singles, Grace Lott defeated Tish Martinez 6-0, 6-1 and at third singles, Lizzie Rutkowski beat Sydney Becher 6-1, 6-2. The first doubles team of Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner had no trouble with Kara Retcher and Abi Baldwin, winning 6-0, 6-1, while the second doubles team of Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill recorded a 6-0, 6-1 win over Katie White and Lana Culp.

“With the end of the season wrapping up, we are happy to continue winning. Our main focus this week is WBLs on Thursday and getting prepared mentally for that,” Van Wert head coach Katie Peterson said. “It’s nice to use the matches this week to get our fine tuning done before playing on Thursday.”

The Lady Cougars will host Bluffton today before traveling to Lima for Thursday’s WBL tournament.

Volleyball

Wayne Trace 3 Van Wert 2

In a thrilling back-and-forth non-conference match, Wayne Trace defeated Van Wert 24-26, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10 on Monday.

Carlee Young had 22 digs, while Izzy Carr, Jaylyn Rickard and Finley Foster each had 10. Foster finished with 22 assists and Rickard had 11 kills and three aces. Marianna Ickes, Rylee Dunn and Kayla Krites each had five kills.

The Lady Cougars (2-9) will host Crestview next Monday.

Crestview 3 Spencerville 0

CONVOY — The Lady Knights opened the week with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 straight set win over Spencerville at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Monday.

Cali Gregory led the way by finishing with 19 assists, six kills and by going 32-33 with four aces from the service line. Brynn Putnam was 9-9 serving with three aces, while Laci McCoy finished with a team-leading nine kills and four blocks. Bailey Gregory tallied eight kills and Myia Etzler recorded five kills. Kali Small finished with seven digs.

Crestview (5-4, 2-0 NWC) will host Bluffton tonight.

Lincolnview 3 Parkway 0

ROCKFORD =– State ranked Lincolnview (No. 14, Division IV) took Parkway in straight sets on Monday, winning 25-10, 25-18, 25-23.

Bri Ebel had 33 assists, Madison Williams had 13 digs and Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 15 kills in the win, as the Lady Lancers improved to 9-1.

Lincolnview will host Spencerville tonight.

Golf

Ottoville 248 Crestview 250 (girls)

DELPHOS — In dual match at Delphos Country Club, Ottoville edged Crestview 248-250.

Liz Gent was Crestview’s low scorer with a 57, followed by Brian Hahn (60), Faye Morgan (66) and Audrey Lichtensteiger (67).

Soccer matches postponed

Monday’s Spencerville at Crestview girls’ soccer match and Van Wert’s boys’ soccer match at Ottawa-Glandorf were postponed due to injuries.