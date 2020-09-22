Knights hope to tame the CG Bulldogs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – After an unexpected break in the schedule, the Crestview Knights are spending this week preparing for the second round of the Northwest Conference tournament and a team many consider to be the favorite to win the tournament – Columbus Grove.

The Knights (2-1) were scheduled to open the tournament against Bluffton last Friday night, but the Pirates had to cancel due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the high school. The decision advanced Crestview to the semifinals of the unique tournament, leaving many to wonder if not playing last week was good or bad for Crestview.

Logan Gerardot (34) and Brody Brecht (33) have rushed for over 700 yards. Bob Barnes photo

“I think it is all in how we handle it as a team,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “Physically, it will be good to come into this week fresh, but mentally we have to be sharp and get ready to play one of the best teams on our schedule.”

The Bulldogs enter the game 4-0 and have won their games by an average score of 42-13. Quarterback Blake Reynolds has completed 32-of-52 passes for 618 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, and has 24 carries for 149 yards and five more scores. Colin Metzger has rushed for 396 yards and six touchdowns on 66 carries, and Gabe Clement has 13 receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He had a seven touch, 270 yard, four touchdown performance against Delphos Jefferson.

“Grove is a very solid team, no glaring holes that you can find while studying them on video,” Owens said of the Bulldogs. “They have experience on the offensive and defensive lines as well as at the skill positions. Their quarterback has been one of the best players in our league for the last three years, so what an exciting test for our kids to be able to compete against a quality opponent.”

Entering the season, Columbus Grove was considered by many as the favorite to win the 2020 NWC championship, and head coach Andy Schafer said his team has some lofty goals.

“I feel we are on schedule to meet our expectations but right now it is too early to tell if we’ve hit all of our goals,” Schafer explained. “Our first goal coming into the season (pre-COVID-19) was to be 3-0. We knew our non-conference games we extremely important if we were to make it into the playoffs. I felt last year we were one of the best teams in the state that were left out of the postseason so we knew being 3-0 would change that.”

“After the schedule switched to six games and the NWC took a tournament approach our same goal of being 3-0 stayed while it took on different meaning. We wanted to be the top team in our division. We accomplished that so certainly we are on the right track, but now we have another 3-0 goal as we want to win every game in this conference tournament.”

“This has been one of the most focused teams I’ve ever coached,” Schafer continued. “With everything going on around them it would be easy for the kids to complain or make excuses but this team doesn’t. They just ask what do we need to do and then they do it. Masks, social distance, frequent breaks in practice, kids getting quarantined, they just take it in stride and keep going. No questions, no excuses, focused kids.”

Entering Friday’s game, Crestview is averaging 270 yards per game rushing and despite not playing last Friday, Brody Brecht is the NWC’s third leading rusher (46 carries, 418 yards, five touchdowns), while Logan Gerardot is sixth among conference rushers with 291 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. In addition, Gerardot has eight receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. JJ Ward has completed 15-of-34 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

As a team, the Knights are averaging 31 points and allowing 18 per game.

“We have to possess the ball and keep our defense off the field as much as possible,” Owens said of his team’s offense against Columbus Grove. “We have to eliminate big plays and not turn the ball over.”

“Crestview and Grove have had some great games the past few years,” Schafer said. “I think coach Owens does a great job preparing his kids for us. Crestview will bring a lot more pressure than what we’ve seen from other teams. Our line needs to do a good job of communicating to give our receivers time to get open and Blake time to go through his progressions. Defensively we have to stop the run and force Crestview to be a throwing team.”

In terms of defense, the two teams are No. 2 and 3 in yards allowed. The Knights allow just 240 yards per game (including just 80 yards passing per game) while Columbus Grove gives up 247 yards per outing, including just 102 on the ground.

The winner of Friday’s Crestview-Columbus Grove game will face Allen East or Spencerville in the NWC championship game on Friday, October 2.