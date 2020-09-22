Random Thoughts: Clement and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts column centers around an inspiring performance by Columbus Grove’s Gabe Clement, the latest football poll, Lincolnview volleyball poll, OHSAA football playoffs and ticket prices, fantasy football and the Big 10.

Columbus Grove’s Gabe Clement

Columbus Grove wide receiver Gabe Clement had a very impressive and memorable game on Friday night.

In a 45-6 Northwest Conference tournament win over Delphos Jefferson, Clement returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, had two receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown, two rushes for 87 yards and two more touchdowns and two punt returns for 49 yards.

That’s seven touches for 270 yards and four touchdowns.

There’s more to the story – according to NWC statistician Ned Stechschulte, Clement was playing in memory of his grandfather, who had passed away earlier in the week. It was military appreciation night and the players all had a players name on their jersey of someone that had served in the military – Clement had his Grandpa Vincent Clement’s name on his back.

Well done young man. Well done.

Football poll

Despite defeating St. Marys Memorial on Friday, Van Wert dropped two spots in this week’s Associated Press Ohio High School football poll.

The Cougars are now ranked No. 14 in Division IV.

Honestly, these rankings don’t mean much outside of it being nice to see your school listed there, but I honestly thought the Cougars would crack the Top 10 this week.

Impressive

Lincolnview’s four-set victory over Shawnee was a big win for the Lady Lancers.

It’s not often that a Division IV school is able to defeat a previously unbeaten Division II team. This Lady Lancer team has the potential to make a nice postseason run.

By the way, Lincolnview is up to No. 14 in this week’s statewide Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Opting out

Out of 709 football playing high schools in Ohio, 45 have opted out of the OHSAA playoffs.

It’s interesting, because I wasn’t sure how many schools would do it. Regardless, the all-in format and the opt-outs should make for an interesting postseason.

Playoff ticket prices

Tickets for all OHSAA football playoff games will be sold online only this year, and prices are $12 for all regional games and $15 for state-level games.

It is just me or does that seem high?

Fantasy football

I came out of fantasy football retirement last year to help a friend fill out his league, but I went back into retirement after the season.

Given the injuries to high profile in Week No. 2 alone – Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffery, etc., I can honestly say I don’t miss it.

Big 10

October 24 can’t get here soon enough. That’s all I have to say about that.

