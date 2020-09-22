Refunds for C’view D.C. trip coming soon

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Refunds for Crestview Middle School’s annual Washington, D.C., trip should be coming soon.

The trip, originally scheduled for last spring, was canceled because of COVID-19, and during Monday night’s monthly Board of Education meeting, board members approved a cancellation agreement with K&K Tours of Celina. However, refunds won’t be for the full amount, but instead will be about half of the $1,000 paid by each family.

Crestview Curriculum Director Lindsay Breese gives a presentation to the Crestview Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday evening. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“That’s been a hard-hit industry and they have to survive through this also,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said. “Whatever they’ve extended out (paid to vendors) is gone and that’s what they’ve come back with to us, so it looks like it’s going to be about 50 percent.”

Board members heard a presentation by Director of Curriculum and Instruction Lindsay Breese, high school English teacher Mimi Myers, and middle school math teacher Deanna Ray about the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, a program centered around five points: innovative thinking, informed citizens, interpersonal communications, integrity-driven decision making, and invested workers.

A brief video featuring former students, staff members, and others explaining the role Crestview plays in preparing students for life was shared with the board and the three, along with Mollenkopf, said the goal is to create well-rounded graduates.

In other business, Mollenkopf told board members that seven students have opted to switch from remote learning to in-person instruction, with two more pending, and high school Principal Dave Bowen informed the board that homecoming will be held this Friday.

The board learned that Board President John Auld will be honored by the Ohio School Boards Association this fall for 25 years of service to the Crestview Local Board of Education.

Just one personnel item was on Monday’s agenda –– the resignation of middle school track coach Adrienne May, effective immediately.

The board accepted the gift of a stained glass window created by Dave Taylor in honor of the Class of 1961 and a frame for it created by Josh Harmon in honor of the Class of 2007. Both pieces are displayed in the hallway outside the high school/middle school office.

The board also accepted $3,272.61 from the Klein Trust of the Van Wert County Foundation for needy children and a $100 donation from Terri Laemmle Hopkins to help with laptop protection fees for needy students.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, in the multipurpose room.