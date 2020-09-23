2020 Recking Crew golf outing canceled

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Tailgate Tour Recking Crew’s annual golf outing scheduled for September 26 has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a date yet to be determined in 2021.

Each year as part of the golf outing, football players and coaches work and participate in the outing to meet and thank community members who support them. After much deliberation, it was decided that having coaches and players attend could risk exposing them to COVID-19, in turn abbreviating their season. That being said, the opportunity to meet coaches and players off the field is part of the experience for the golfers who participate in the event.

“With all of this mind, The Recking Crew has decided to postpone this year’s event in the hopes of planning a bigger and better golf outing for 2021 where players and coaches can safely attend and participants can meet the players and coaches,” said Julie Schaufelberger, Recking Crew secretary. “The season is already shortened and the continued success of this season is dependent upon players and coaches staying healthy. We want to do our part to ensure Van Wert Cougar Football has the most successful year possible.”

The Recking Crew’s grass roots mission is to raise funds which assist in providing equipment and improving facilities, to instill player pride and strengthen the Cougar Football program, therein promoting Cougar Pride communitywide. The Van Wert Tailgate Tour Recking Crew is a 501(c)(3) organization.