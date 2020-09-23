9 change pleas, 2 sentenced in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Nine people entered changes of pleas while two people were sentenced during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Eric Seekings, 38, of Paulding, changed his plea to guilty to one count of attempted burglary, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Nicholas Tarbet, 25, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree. Other, similar charges were dismissed by the prosecutor’s office in exchange for Tarbet’s guilty plea. A presentence investigation will be conducted and Tarbet will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 21.

Milo Holt Jr., 21, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Holt will appear for sentencing on 9 a.m. October 28.

Randall Dull, 59, of Wren, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. Dull then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending his successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Richard Stegaman, 53, of Van Wert, changed is plea to guilty to an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and Stegaman was scheduled to appear for sentencing at 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 16.

Jerad Smith, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and Smith will appear for sentencing at 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 17.

Richard Moore, 23, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, November 18.

Kaitlyn Burgoon, 23, of Middle Point, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing will be at 8:15 November 18.

Rueben Edward Dumbrow, 43, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to one count of improper transporting a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. Dumbrow then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending his successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Those sentenced include the following:

Johnathan Wells, 24, of Antwerp, was sentenced on a community control violation to three years of community control, including up to eight months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

Adam Blatteau, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 150 days in jail, with credit for 130 days already served, on a probation and treatment in lieu of conviction violation.

Also this week, Dustin Lehmkuhle, 31, of Delphos, was granted early release from jail on his conviction for aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control and ordered into the drug court program.