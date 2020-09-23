Haviland resident joins ODPS’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club

Ronald Bendele Jr. of Haviland (left) receives a “Saved by the Belt” Club certificate from Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Krill on Tuesday. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

VW independent/submitted information

Haviland resident Ronald Bendele Jr., joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on Tuesday after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The accident occurred August 4 on U.S. 127 in Paulding County.

Lieutenant Jonathan A. Gray, commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post, presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Patrol Superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro.

“Ronald is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Gray said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2019 shows 457 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The injuries Bendele sustained have kept him off work since the accident, which also totaled his vehicle, but he noted he could have been even worse off if he had not been wearing his seat belt.

“Had I not been wearing it, I would have went through the windshield,” Bendele said, noting that he feels everyone should wear a seat belt every time they are in a vehicle.

Bendele’s vehicle was hit by a driver who was going 65 mph in a 55-mph zone. Fortunately, the driver of the other vehicle was able to swerve slightly and hit Bendele’s car behind the driver’s seat. The Haviland man had cuts and bruises, as well as injuries to his torso and received physical therapy while off work.

Bendele said Tuesday that he was just cleared this week to return to work on Monday.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Bendele also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.