Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 5 games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Out of 20 games on last week’s area high school football schedule, three weren’t played. Ada and Spencerville was canceled after the Bulldogs pulled the plug on the season because of low numbers, while Bluffton and Crestview was called off because of a positive COVID-19 case at Bluffton High School. Lima Sr. at Toledo St. John’s was canceled because the Titan football team was in quarantine.

Out of the 17 remaining games, I went 14-3 (82 percent), with the wrong picks being Wapakoneta over Shawnee, Elida over Celina and Wayne Trace over Hicksville. Entering Week No. 5, my overall record is 57-19, or 75 percent.

Here’s hoping all scheduled games can be played this week.

First five

Van Wert (4-0) at Ottawa-Glandorf (3-1)

While this has the potential to be a close game, I’m convinced that the Cougars simply have too many weapons for the Titans to handle. It may not be an easy game, but I really like Van Wert’s chances of improving to 5-0.

It’s a big game because the Cougars are fighting for one of the top eight seeds in Region 14. The top eight get a first round playoff bye, and there are currently seven other undefeated teams in the region.

The pick: Van Wert

St. Marys Memorial (2-2) at Shawnee (3-1)

If nothing else, this should be a close one. Shawnee has won by scores of 14-6, 9-7 and 7-0, while St. Marys Memorial has won a game by seven and lost two others by seven and six points.

However, I just can’t see the Roughriders losing three straight, so I’m going with them in this one.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Tinora (3-0) at Wayne Trace (2-2)

It’s been an up and down season for the Raiders, but this won’t be an easy one for Wayne Trace.

As much as I’d like to see the Raiders win this GMC contest, I have to go with the Rams.

The pick: Tinora

Parkway (0-4) at St. Henry (2-2)

The Panthers have had some close calls this season but haven’t been able to crack the win column to this point. St. Henry is coming in wins over a pair of 1-3 teams, Anna and Minster.

This could be a close game, but I’m going with St. Henry at home.

The pick: St. Henry

Columbus Grove (4-0) at Crestview (2-1)

I’d love to see Crestview win this game and advance to the finals of the Northwest Conference tournament, and I know it’s not wise to count out Jared Owens and the Knights.

However, Columbus Grove presents matchup problems for most opponents and I think that will be the case on Friday night. I’m not saying the Knights can’t win, I just think it would be an upset if they did.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Bonus

Allen East (3-1) at Spencerville (3-0)

Classic high school football here. The ground-pounding attack of Spencerville against the high-flying attack of Allen East, with the winner advancing to next week’s NWC finals.

This should be a very entertaining game, and it may be considered a tossup, but I’m giving a slight edge to Chris Sommers and the Bearcats.

The pick: Spencerville

Best of the rest

NWC

Delphos Jefferson (0-4) at Bluffton (1-3): Bluffton

Edgerton (2-2) at Paulding (1-3): Edgerton (non-conference)

WBL

Bath (1-3) at Celina (2-2): Bath

Elida (2-2) at Defiance (0-4): Elida

Wapakoneta (0-4) at Kenton (3-1): Kenton

GMC

Fairview (4-0) at Antwerp (0-4): Fairview

Hicksville (2-2) at Ayersville (1-3): Hicksville

MAC

New Bremen (2-2) at Anna (1-3): New Bremen

Coldwater (4-0) at Delphos St. John’s (1-3): Coldwater

Fort Recovery (2-2) at Versailles (3-1): Versailles

Marion Local (4-0) at Minster (1-3): Marion Local

Others

Toledo St. Francis DeSales (2-2) at Lima Sr. (1-3): DeSales

(Saturday) Leipsic (2-2) at Lima Central Catholic (3-1): Lima CC