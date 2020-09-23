Voter registration ending October 5

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections reminds county residents that voter registration for the November 3 general election will end Monday, October 5. The board office at 1362 E. Ervin Road will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. that day.

Those people not registered in Van Wert County, or who have moved since the prior general election and have not changed their address with the Board of Elections, should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration.

Locations for voter registration include the following:

Van Wert License Bureau, The Brumback and Delphos Public libraries, Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services, Women, Infants, Children (WIC) agency, County Treasurer’s and Auditor’s offices and Title Department in the Courthouse, and the Board of Elections office.

For more information, call the Board of Elections at 419.238.4192.