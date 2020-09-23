VWHS student tests positive for COVID-19

Van Wert independent

Van Wert City School Superintendent Mark Bagley announced Wednesday that a Van Wert High School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Bagley said the school district is working closely with the Van Wert County General Health District, and anyone identified as a close contact has been notified by health officials as part of the COVID-19 investigation. In addition, exposed areas of the school have been cleaned and disinfected.

Parents who were not contacted do not have children who have come into close contact with the student that tested positive.

For more information, either call VWHS at 419.238.3350 or the superintendent’s office at 419.238.0648, or the Health District at 419.238.0808.