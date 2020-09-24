Area couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Marty and Karen Trisel of rural Ohio City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 3.

Martin and Karen Trisel

Marty and Karen were married on September 3, 1960, a hot sunny day. It was a beautiful wedding.

They lived in Hamilton to start, then relocated to Harrison for road construction work before moving again to Mason. Marty’s work then took them to Moraine City, then to Mendon for a short time before moving permanently to the Ohio City area in 1974, where they raised three beautiful children, all of whom are now grown with families of their own.

Marty then worked for Chrysler Amplex in Van Wert for 11 years, then transferred to the U.S. Army Tank Division plant in Lima, where he really enjoyed his job. He then took early retirement, drove semi tractor-trailer rigs for 17 years before his final retirement.

Karen spent years teaching art, then became a trainer for gaited horses.

The couple’s children include Scott Alan Trisel, who is retired and lives in Sidney; Missy Renee Trisel White, an artist who lives in Middletown (Missy’s daughter Ty is married to Nick Coil, and has two wonderful sons, Blake and Grant).

Krista Marie Trisel lives in Sidney, where she is a dental hygienist. She has two wonderful children, Tyler of Dayton, an airline pilot who is married to Kristin, and Megan.