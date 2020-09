DAV anniversary

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners approved a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of the Disabled American Veterans group, which will be celebrated Friday, September 25. Shown are (front row, from the left) DAV representatives Robert Habern, Paul Wilson, Steve Pollock, and Merl Saam; (back row) Commissioners Todd Wolfrum, Thad Lichtensteiger, and Stan Owens. photo provided