Football Friday Scoreboard: 9/25/2020
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday night.
WBL
Ottawa-Glandorf 35 Van Wert 34
Celina 28 Bath 21
Elida 16 Defiance 6
St. Marys Memorial 10 Shawnee 7
Wapakoneta 21 Kenton 20
NWC
Columbus Grove 38 Crestview 31
Allen East 17 Spencerville 0
Bluffton 62 Delphos Jefferson 56
Edgerton 36 Paulding 0 (non-conference)
GMC
Ayersville 38 Hicksville 31
Fairview 56 Antwerp 6
Tinora 41 Wayne Trace 20
MAC
Coldwater 57 Delphos St. John’s 13
Marion Local 28 Minster 0
New Bremen 38 Anna 7
St. Henry 29 Parkway 0
Versailles 49 Fort Recovery 28
TRAC
Toledo St. Francis DeSales 23 Lima Sr. 6
