CHP offering drive-thru flu shot clinic

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals (CHP) Home Care & Hospice is offering drive-thru flu shots for adults and seniors.

Regular and high-dose influenza vaccine will be available by appointment only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-noon, beginning October 6 under the carport at CHP’s Adult Day Care building, 1151 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Call 419.238.9223 to schedule an appointment. Those receiving the vaccine must be symptom-free, wear a mask, and remain in their vehicle.

Flu shots will be billed to Medicare and most supplemental insurance plans. Medicaid is not accepted. Cash prices are $40 for ages 18 and older and $70 for the high-dose vaccine for those ages 65 and older.