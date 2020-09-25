Holistic health services firm opens in VW

VW independent/submitted information

Audra Zinn, owner/coach of ReLife Holistic Services cut the ribbon Thursday morning on her new location in The Bachwell Center, 118 N. Washington St.

ReLife Holistic Services Owner-Coach Audra Zinn cuts the ribbon her expanded business, now located in The Bachwell Center, 118 N. Washington St., while Chamber board members and staff look on. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

The partnership with The Bachwell provides ReLife Holistic Services a bigger space for its clients, as it provides a bridge that connects them with area meditation, yoga, and Reiki sessions, events, and coaches. ReLife provides both private and group holistic lifestyle classes and services in Van Wert, Lima, Defiance, and Paulding in Ohio and Fort Wayne and Decatur in Indiana.

ReLife acts as a resource for holistic health practices and strategies throughout each community by organizing and hosting lifestyle and energy work classes, workshops, and esoteric healing sessions for the mind, body, and spirit. ReLife also offers massage, aromatherapy, drumming, reflexology, sound and vibration therapy, acupressure, crystal therapy, acupuncture, hypnotherapy, guided visualization, and belly dancing classes.

ReLife can be contacted at 419.778.9301, with more information available on Facebook at “ReLife Holistic Services”.