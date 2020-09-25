Superintendent: Zero cases of COVID-19 at Lincolnview

Lincolnview Treasurer Troy Bowersock talks about district finances during Thursday’s board of education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

So far, so good when it comes to COVID-19 in the Lincolnview Local Schools.

During Thursday night’s monthly Lincolnview Local Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said that, including students and staff, Lincolnview has had zero cases of the virus to this point. He also said the district’s website will keep parents and residents up to date if and /when there are cases.

“We’ll update it weekly, or if we do have a COVID-19 case we’ll update it within 24 hours,” Snyder said. “I know we’re not immune to getting this … I think it’s a matter of time, and again we’d like to communicate to our parents that if their child isn’t feeling well and has symptoms, especially a fever, it’s best to keep them home.”

Snyder also told the board the school system was approved for a $20,000 broadbrand connectivity grant to help families in need of Internet access, and he said he’s waiting to hear if the state will require proficiency testing in the spring.

“Legislators are debating this on the statehouse floor as to are we going to do it or not do it,” Snyder explained. “I think we move forward like we’re going to get tested.”

Also during his report to the board, Snyder said live streaming of athletic events in the high school gymnasium has been a big success and he said a camera will be installed in the junior high gym. He also gave credit to Athletic Director Greg Leeth and Principal Brad Mendenhall for spearheading live streaming.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock informed the board that revenues appear to be down and expenditures up, and he said he doesn’t know how much state funds will be cut in Columbus.

He also noted that open enrollment is a strong source of revenue for Lincolnview, while adding he expects preschool costs to increase.

Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer said teachers recently had a practice remote learning day while students were in school, as did teachers and students at the junior high/high school level.

Mendenhall congratulated the Beta Club for earning a school of distinction award during his report.

Agenda items approved by the board included fiscal year 2021 permanent appropriations; an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy/Northern Buckeye Education Council; an agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center and Juvenile Residential Center for their education program; junior high and high school workbook and class fees, and acceptance of an annual payment of $3,500 from Van Wert Federal Savings Bank for gym floor advertising.

The board also approved a 10-day extended service supplemental contact with Jordan Dues, with funding provided by the “Fifth Quarter” grant; a supplemental contract with Matthew Evans for morning gym supervision, as well as contracts with Brad Doidge and Rhonda Dannenfelser, substitute morning gym supervision; Kerstin Davis as a part-time front desk attendant at the Lincolnview Community Center, along with a list of classified substitutes.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 26, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.