Bulldogs hold off Crestview 38-31

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — A late score by Columbus Grove quarterback Blake Reynolds was the difference as Crestview fell to the No. 1 seed Bulldogs 38-31 in the Northwest Conference semifinals on Friday night.

Reynolds capped off an eight-play, 66 yard drive by scoring what proved to be the winning touchdown on a 28-yard run with 4:36 left in the game. The Knights began a drive into Columbus Grove territory after that, but turned the ball over on downs with under a minute left to go.

Brody Brecht ran for 293 yards against the Bulldogs. Bob Barnes/VW independent

“We were right there and it felt like we had a lot of momentum but we couldn’t finish that one off and maybe play for overtime,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “It was a heck of a high school football game.”

“We were right there knocking on the door, but the encouraging thing is we have things we can fix and do better, things we can control,” Owens added.

In the loss, Crestview’s Brody Brecht ran 33 times for 293 yards and two touchdowns, while Logan Gerardot finished with 14 carries for 140 yards and two scores, plus three receptions for 101 yards. As a team, Crestview finished with 586 yards, including 449 rushing.

“We were able to get some balance with both of our backs and we were able to hit them inside and outside,” Owens said. “We didn’t throw as effectively as we’d like but we did complete some big passes to move the chains.”

The Knights were forced to play from behind all night. Columbus Grove led 10-0 after the first quarter, with the scores coming on a 31-yard field goal by Rece Verhoff and an interception return of a tipped screen pass.

Brecht put the Knights on the board with a 32-yard touchdown run with 5:33 left to go in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs answered a minute later with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Reynolds to Jacksen Schroeder.

Kaden Kreischer kicked a 33-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter to make it 17-10, but Columbus Grove extended the lead to 24-10 with a 90-yard punt return by Gabe Clement with 7:52 left in the third quarter.

The Knights answered in two plays – a 63-yard pass from JJ Ward to Gerardot, followed by a 17-yard touchdown run by Brecht. After holding Columbus Grove on fourth and goal, Logan Gerardot outraced defenders on a 74-yard touchdown run, but the game-tying extra point was no good.

The Bulldogs (5-0) followed that with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Reynolds to Clement, making it 31-23, but Crestview fought back and tied the score on a 34-yard touchdown run by Gerardot and a two-point conversion by Brecht.

Reynolds finished the night 9-of-17 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns and he ran 10 times for 79 yards and a score. Clement caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and Schroeder had five receptions for 95 yards.

Columbus Grove will play Allen East in the NWC championship game on Friday, while Crestview will host Spencerville. The two teams met in the season opener and the Bearcats posted a 35-14 win.

Scoring summary

CV 0 10 7 14 – 31

CG 10 7 7 14 – 38

First quarter

CG – Rece Verhoff 31-yard field goal

CG – Jon Banal interception return (Rece Verhoff kick)

Second quarter

CV – Brody Brecht 32-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

CG – Blake Reynolds 34-yard pass to Jacksen Schroder (Rece Verhoff kick)

CV – Kaden Kreisher 33-yard field goal

Third quarter

CG – Gabe Clement 90-yard punt return (Rece Verhoff kick)

CV – Brody Brecht 17-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Fourth quarter

CV – Logan Gerardot 74-yard run (kick failed)

CG – Blake Reynolds 75-yard pass to Gabe Clement (Rece Verhoff kick)

CV – Logan Gerardot 33-yard run (Brody Brecht run)

CG – Blake Reynolds 28-yard run (Rece Verhoff kick)