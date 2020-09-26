Ottawa-Glandorf edges Van Wert 35-34

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

OTTAWA — Van Wert’s perfect football season came to an end with a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday night.

The loss dropped the Cougars to 4-1 and may have affected Van Wert’s chances of a first-round playoff bye in Division IV, Region 14. The Titans (4-1) almost certainly clinched a first round bye in Division V, Region 18.

Trailing 35-28, the Cougars began a 10-play, 91-yard drive that included a key fourth down completion from Owen Treece to Connor Pratt, a 20-yard completion to Ian Cowan and Treece’s third touchdown pass of the night, a 38-yard completion to Dru Johnson.

The Cougars stopped quarterback Jacob Balbaugh on this play. Jerry Mason photo

After a timeout, Van Wert lined up for the two-point conversion and the potential win, but Treece’s attempt was intercepted under heavy pressure.

“It was kind of a tough choice but our guys were gassed and we weren’t stopping them on defense,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said of the decision to go for two. “I just felt like if we were going to win that was the time to do it, especially the way they were running the ball on us…we just weren’t doing a very good job of stopping them, so that was our chance to win it.”

Another key factor – the Cougars had 11 penalties for 120 yards, lost a fumble and allowed Ottawa-Glandorf to convert 7-of-13 third downs and twice on fourth down.

“With all the mistakes we made, all the penalties we had and some of the big plays we gave up, for us to try a two-point conversion attempt to try to win the game, it’s testament as to how good we can be,” Recker said.

Van Wert’s first drive of the game resulted in a three-yard touchdown pass from Treece to Nate Jackson, followed by Damon McCracken’s PAT. The Titans responded with a drive of their own, but it ended when Johnson intercepted Jacob Balbaugh in the end zone.

After forcing a Van Wert punt, Ottawa-Glandorf drove again and tied the game on a nine-yard pass from Balbaugh to Will Kaufman with 11:30 left in the second quarter. On the ensuing drive, the Cougars drove deep into Ottawa-Glandorf territory but were stopped when the Titans pounced on an errant pitch by Treece. However, Van Wert took a 14-7 lead when Treece scored on a six-yard run with 2:37 left until halftime. One play before the touchdown, Ottawa-Glandorf was flagged for a face mask penalty and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Balbaugh’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Kuhlman tied the game with 9:08 left in the third quarter, then the Titans took a 21-14 lead on their next possession when Parker Schnipke scored from 10 yards out. Treece answered with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Johnson, but the PAT was blocked, making it 21-20.

Balbaugh scored on a five-yard run with 17 seconds left in the third quarter to give Ottawa-Glandorf a 28-20 advantage, but the Cougars again answered and scored on a 25-yard touchdown dash up the middle by Treece and a two-point run by the senior quarterback to tie the game 28-28.

The Titans were able to drive 48 yards in nine plays and score on a one-yard sneak by Balbaugh with 6:41 left in the game.

The Cougars will learn their Week No. 7 playoff status by next Thursday, then will play at Bath on Friday.

“It’s out of our control now and the other 23 coaches will vote on where everybody sits,” Recker said. “I’m glad we got beat now rather than in mid-October.”

Scoring summary

OG 0 7 21 7 – 35

VW 7 7 6 14 – 34

First quarter

VW – Owen Treece 3-yard pass to Nate Jackson (Damon McCracken PAT)

Second quarter

OG – Jacob Balbaugh 9-yard pass to Will Kaufman (Alex Macke PAT)

VW – Owen Treece 6-yard run (Damon McCracken PAT)

Third quarter

OG – Jacob Balbaugh 18-yard pass to Caleb Kuhlman (Alex Macke PAT)

OG – Parker Schnipke 10-yard run (Alex Macke PAT)

VW – Owen Treece 33-yard pass to Dru Johnson (PAT blocked)

OG – Jacob Balbaugh 5-yard run (Alex Macke PAT)

Fourth quarter

VW – Owen Treece 25-yard run (Treece run)

OG – Jacob Balbaugh 1-yard run (Alex Macke kick)

VW – Owen Treece 38-yard pass to Dru Johnson (pass intercepted)