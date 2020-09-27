Cougars, Langdon win VW Health titles

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

On a perfect morning for cross country, Van Wert defeated two Division III state-ranked teams – No. 4 Columbus Grove and No. 10 Anna – to win the boys’ title at the 16-team Van Wert Health Invitational at Van Wert Reservoir on Saturday.

Van Wert’s Hunter Sherer placed third overall on Saturday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Cougars scored 56 team points to slip past Columbus Grove (59). Anna finished third with 85 team points, while Shawnee was fourth with 134 points. Lincolnview and Ottawa-Glandorf each finished with 139 points but the Lancers won a tiebreaker to finish fifth. Crestview was seventh with 202 points, followed by Bluffton (215), Parkway (272), Antwerp (282), Elida (305), Delphos St. John’s (332), Allen East (337), Hicksville (387), Lima Senior (390) and Ottoville (439).

Van Wert had three runners finish in the top nine, with Hunter Sherer running the course in 16:55 to place third, Gage Wannemacher placing fifth (17:14) and Asanke Steyer finishing ninth in 17:20. Teammate Gage Springer netted a 15th place finish (17:56), Jayden Welker rounded out the scoring by finished 29th (18:37). In addition, Rylan Miller placed 47th (19:09) and Jacob Sealscott 52nd (19:15).

“We knew going in that our course is notoriously slow, so while we do focus on times once in awhile, this was a meet that was strictly about racing,” Van Wert head coach Ryan Holliday said. “We wanted to come in and take a step forward as racers and I think we did that, especially on the guys’ side. I was extremely proud of the way our guys completed, especially while missing Jacob Wasson who is usually our No. 2 runner (calf injury).”

“We can’t wait to get our full lineup in there soon to see what we’ve got,” Holliday added.

Daegan Hatfield led Lincolnview with a 14th place finish with time of 17:56, while Brandon Renner finished 25th overall (18:21). Jackson Robinson was 28th (18:26), Conner Baldauf 32nd (18:46) and Keegan Farris 45th (19:07). Ethan Scaggs was 54th (19:20).

Maddux Cunningham was the first Crestview runner to cross the finish line, placing 30th with a personal record time of 18:39. He was followed by Hayden Tomlinson (31st, 18:43), Jayden Renner (44th, 19:05) Dayton Schuerman (46th, 19:08) and Isaiah Watts (56th, 19:29).

“Our pre-meet approach was very good and our effort level was strong during the race,” Crestview head coach Jeff Bagley said. “The boys and girls teams are doing a nice job of being intentional about taking care of the little things during our preparation.”

Anna’s Hayden Schmidt was the individual champion with a time of 16:17, while Brayden Yingest of Perry was the only runner for the Commodores, but was the runner-up (16:21).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon won the individual title, outpacing all other runners with a time of 19:54, far ahead of runner-up Alexa Fortman of Ottawa-Glandorf (20:09).

“She ran an aggressive race,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “We have been talking to the team about racing with confidence and we wanted her to make the other girls have to really work if they were going to stay with her, especially after the mile mark.”

“She did a surge on the top of the reservoir that put the final distance between her and the girl from O-G. Madison’s strength has been the last mile and she again showed her strength by extending her lead the last part of the race.”

After Landgon, Lincolnview’s scorers were Julia Stetler (24th, 22:10), Dylann Carey (63rd, 24:30), Emma Hatcher (70th, 24:44) and Lillian Mount (83rd, 25:46).

Van Wert’s highest individual placer was Kyra Welch, who finished eighth overall in 20:45. Rachel Spath was 17th (21:49), Tyra McClain was 19th (22:03), Carly Smith 29th (22:31) and Tayler Carter 38th (23:12). In addition, Kirsten Dunning was 48th (23:37).

“It wasn’t the best collective race for our girls, but each one has positives to take into next weekend’s race,” Holliday said of the Lady Cougars. “We came off a fantastic couple weeks of racing and practicing so we know we’ll see those results soon.”

Emily Greulach led Crestview the way with a 20th place finish (22:05), followed by Lauren Walls (33rd, 22:44), Megan Mosier (55th, 24:02), Baylee Miller (57th, 24:12) and Adalynn Longstreth (60th, 24:20). Kate Leeth finished 73rd with a time of 24:48.

Anna won the team title (62 points), Delphos St. John’s was the runner-up (97) and Van Wert finished third (103). Shawnee (121) was fourth, followed by Columbus Grove (133) and Ottawa-Glandorf (141). Crestview (193) and Lincolnview (197) finished No. 7-8, followed by Parkway (199), Antwerp (224), Spencerville (294) and Lima Senior (345).