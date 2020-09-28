Elks donate $1,750 to TFC food pantry

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $1,750 to Trinity Friends Church for its food pantry. The monies are from a Beacon Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation.

Shown are Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman Mike Stanley (left) and Trinity Friends Food Pantry Chairman Mike Smith. Elks photo

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by almost 1 million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is happy to be able to assist Trinity Friends with this important service its provides the citizens of the community in need.