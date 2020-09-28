Lincolnview students keep the flag flying

VW independent/submitted information

Every fall when school is back in session, Lincolnview sixth grade teachers select students to carry out the important role of managing the American flag for the elementary school.

Lincolnview sixth-graders Gavin Priest and Ryan Matarese prepare the American flag to fly over the school. Lincolnview photo

“We look for responsible students who have a scouting or military family background to fill this role,” said teacher Matt Langdon. “It’s been a tradition ever since we moved into this building.”

For this year’s flag crew, the honor was bestowed on Gavin Priest. A member of Middle Point Troop 32, led by Joe Elling, Priest has been involved in scouting since he was six years old.

“I learned how to properly take care of the flag in Boy Scouts,” Priest explained.

He was taught well, as evidenced by the near military precision with which he and his partner fold the flag at the close of every school day.

“I am always willing to help; this is a source of pride for me,” Priest added. “I am proud of our nation — we have a great country, military, economy, and form of government.”

Partner Ryan Matarese agrees.

“I was excited when Gavin asked me to help with the flag,” Matarese said. “In my family, I was taught to stand before the flag and kneel before God. That’s a lesson my parents have taught me … the flag is a symbol of our freedom and, whether or not we agree with each other, we are free.”

He went on to explain how much he’s learned from Priest about the history and significance of the American flag.

“Right now, we are flying the flag at half-mast; when someone important to the country dies, that is a way of showing respect to their memory,” said Priest concerning the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “The flag can be lowered for other important reasons, too.”

When asked about their plans in the future, Priest said he would be interested in a career that helps others, while Matarese added: “who knows what kind of jobs will be there in the future? Some of them haven’t been invented yet.”

With such a strong sense of positivity, responsibility, and trustworthiness, these Lancer sixth-graders are on their way to success.