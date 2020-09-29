Keith James Roberts

Keith James Roberts. 79, of Van Wert. died at 10:05 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born July 7, 1941, in Van Wert ,the son of Henry and Bernice (Book) Roberts, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Wise) Roberts of Van Wert; two sons, Mitchell (Anita) Roberts of San Diego, California, and Jeffrey S. (Deborah) Roberts of Mandeville, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Chance T. Roberts of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Dalan (Mia) Pohlmann, of Covington, Louisiana, Jarrett K. Roberts of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Jonathan E. Roberts of San Diego, California; two brothers, Danny (Linda) Roberts of Florida and Randy (Sara) Roberts of Van Wert; two sisters, Jackie Temple of Florida and Karla Showalter of Van Wert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A brother, Francis Roberts, also preceded him in death.

Keith was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, a member of American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert, and the USS Duxbury Bay Association. He was a retired employee of the B.F. Goodrich plant in Woodburn, Indiana.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, where military honors will be rendered by at 3 p.m. by combined units of Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

