Thomas Bryan Alexander

Thomas Bryan Alexander, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to Fern (Conley) Adams and Mike Alexander. Sixty-seven years ago he married the love of his life, Sylvia Ann (Thomas), who survives.

He was a 1951 graduate of Union Township School. Tom then served in the U.S. Army’s 13th Infantry Regiment at Camp Atterbury, then Fort Carson, Colorado. When he returned home he farmed until someone gave him the opportunity to build. It started with a grain bin and then a building. He started Alexander & Bebout Inc. in 1965 with his business partner, Gene Bebout. He loved being a contractor and the buildings he built, but especially the A&B team and all of the clients and relationships he made over the years.

Tom was an upstanding member of the community and served on many boards and organizations throughout his life, including the BDC (Business Development Corporation), CIC (Community Improvement Corporation), Downtown Review Board, Elks Lodge 1197, American Legion Post 178, Moose Lodge 1320, and was a lifetime member of North Union United Methodist Church, which A&B built. He was the 2005 recipient of the Ray Miller Outstanding Community Service Award from the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce.

Building a close-knit family was important to Tom. He enjoyed spending time with them at Hamilton Lake, beating them at playing cards, and telling everyone “The thing to do…”. These are just some of the numerous cherished memories.

Surviving are his daughter, Teresa (Lynn) Parrish; a son-in-law, Ken Dasher; three granddaughters, Tracy (Brian) Mitchener, Angel Staude, and Sara (TJ) Zura; and five great-grandchildren, Elijah Staude, Lauren Mitchener, Tyler Zura, Joey Zura, and Ava Mitchener.

He will join his daughter, Lori Dasher, in heaven.

Successful and compassionate. It was an honor to know him.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at North Union United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

A public visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, October 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.

