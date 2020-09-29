Vantage given $12,000 fire training grant

VW independent/submitted information

The Vantage Firefighter Training program has been awarded a $12,000 training grant from the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of State Fire Marshal.

Vantage Ag and Industrial Power Tech student and 2020 graduate Preston Browning (Willshire) is pictured during his Firefighter 1 practical testing at the Van Wert City Fire Department. Browning completed the Firefighter 1 training program during his senior year at Vantage, earning his Firefighter 1 certification prior to graduating. Vantage photo

The Vantage Adult Education Firefighter program launched in February 2019 after working with many local fire departments to identify training as a need for the surrounding communities. The program has been training community members and students in courses for Volunteer Fire, Firefighter 1, and Firefighter 1 Transition.

Prior to receiving the grant, fire departments had to pay for an employee to take the training course, then apply to the state for a reimbursement grant. With Vantage receiving the grant, the fire departments are eliminated from the transaction and Vantage will be reimbursed directly from the state.

“This grant allows fire departments to add personnel without tying up their budget money for sometimes an entire year,” said Firefighter Training Program Coordinator Brian Ankney.

Firefighters continue to be in high demand, especially in rural/volunteer areas. Vantage training courses prepare individuals for serving their local communities, as well as give them a solid foundation to further their training as career/paid firefighters. In addition, employment of firefighters is projected to grow 7 percent from 2016 to 2026, about the average for all occupations.

The Vantage Adult Education Firefighter training program continues to offer quality training to firefighter personnel at all levels of education, and is currently enrolling students. The next program start date is January 6, 2021. Interested applicants should contact Vantage Enrollment Coordinator Maria Diltz to obtain program information at 419.238.5411, extension 2118.