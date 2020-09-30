Girl Scouts plan Hiestand Woods clean-up

VW independent/submitted information

Local girls and their mothers are invited to join Van Wert County Girl Scouts to learn what it means to be a Girl Scout and serve the community, as local scouts clean up Hiestand Woods park in October.

The Hiestand Woods clean-up is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, from 2-4 p.m. Those wanting to participate can come anytime between the above times and should wear comfortable clothing and shoes that can get dirty and bring a water bottle. However, because of COVID-19, anyone sick or showing symptoms of the virus should plan to stay home.

For more information, call Katlin Shuherk at 419.225.3048 or email katlinshuherk@gswo.org.