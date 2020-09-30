HS roundup: volleyball, soccer, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Lima Sr. 0

LIMA — Van Wert swept Tuesday’s non-conference match by handily defeating Lima Sr. 25-11, 25-14, 25-11.

Izzy Carr and Mariana Ickes each had five aces, Carlee Young had 10 digs, and Jaylyn Rickard had 13 kills and five digs. Carr, Ickes, Maria Bagley and Jordanne Blythe each had three kills and Finley Foster had 20 assists.

Van Wert (3-11) will host Kenton on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Bluffton 0

No. 8 Lincolnview handled visiting Bluffton on Tuesday, posting a 25-21, 25-16, 25-8 victory.

Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 13 kills and 11 digs, while Madison Williams tallied 11 digs and eight kills. Carsyn Looser and Sami Sellers had six and five kills respectively and Bri Ebel recorded 33 assists. Elaina O’Neill had a team-leading three aces, and Ebel and Williams each had two.

Lincolnview (13-1, 4-0 NWC) play at Allen East on Thursday.

Crestview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

CONVOY — The Lady Knights won their seventh straight by cruising by Delphos Jefferson 25-10, 25-13, 25-10 on Tuesday.

The victory improved Crestview’s record to 9-4 (5-0 NWC), while Delphos Jefferson dropped to 4-8 (0-4 NWC).

Cali Gregory was one of the leaders for the Lady Knights, going 25-27 serving with eight aces and 26 assists. Laci McCoy had a team-high 17 kills and Myia Etzler added seven kills, while Bailey Gregory finished with seven digs and five kills.

Crestview will play at Ada on Thursday.

Soccer

Ottoville 5 Crestview 3

OTTOVILLE — Katelyn Castle scored a pair of goals, but Ottoville rallied in the second half for a 5-3 win over Crestview on Tuesday.

Addison Willaman scored Crestview’s remaining goal with an assist by Castle and Crestview enjoyed a 3-1 halftime lead, but the Big Green put in four goals after that to secure the win.

Emily Karcher had eight saves for the Lady Knights, who dropped to 6-5 on the season.

Crestview will host Van Wert on Saturday.

Golf (boys)

Lincolnview wins Van Wert County tri-match

On a chilly Tuesday, all three of Van Wert County’s boys’ high school golf teams hit the course at Willow Bend and Lincolnview emerged victorious, topping Van Wert and Crestview 168-172-221

Lincolnview’s Grant Glossett was the match medalist after firing a career best 38, and runner-up medalist honors went to Van Wert’s Cameron Terhark, who carded a 41.

The Lancers tallied scores of 43 each from Dane Ebel and Evan Miller, while Landon Price shot a 44.

On senior night for the Cougars, Van Wert’s Blake Bohyer shot a 42, Evan Knittle finished with a 43 and TJ Stoller carded a 46.

The Knights were led in scoring by Evan Scarlett, who posted a 49. Trey Skelton had a 56, Tyler Hart tallied a 57, and Tanner Myers had a 59 to round out the scoring.

All three teams will compete in their respective sectional tournament on Thursday, with Van Wert (Division II) at Moose Landing and Crestview and Lincolnview in the Division III tournament at Colonial Golf Club.