SWCD to hold election of supervisors

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission will be conducting an election of supervisors of the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Van Wert supervisors will be elected to a three-year term commencing January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023. Nominees are Kevin Heffelfinger and David Kemler

Individuals who own or occupy land within the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District and are 18 years of age or older may vote for Supervisor.

There are two ways an eligible voter can cast a ballot:

At the SWCD office from November 25 until December 8 during normal business hours

Voting absentee from October 26 until December 8 by requesting the ballot application and election ballot from the SWCD office at the following address: 1185 Professional Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891, by calling 419.238.9591, or by email at rebekkah.dowler@nacdnet.net.

Absentee ballots must be received by the SWCD office by December 8.