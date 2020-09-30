Wisconsin man sentenced to prison terms

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Wisconsin man was sentenced to more than five years in prison this week on felony charges after he waived his right to a presentence investigation in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Alcides Ordonez-Cruz, 27, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of gross sexual imposition and endangering children, each a felony of the third degree.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield then sentenced him to 60 months in prison on the gross sexual imposition charge, with credit for 187 days already served, and 12 months in prison on the child endangering count, with no credit for time served. Both sentences are to be served consecutive to one another, and Ordonez-Cruz was also classified as a Tier 2 sex offender, which would mean he would have to register as such every 180 days for the next 25 years.

Kelly Alvarez Jr.., 25, of Van Wert, was sentenced to an indefinite term of 4-6 years in prison, with credit for 173 days already served, on one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree.

Chad Diltz, 44, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 52 days already served, on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of heroin. Judge Burchfield will consider drug treatment after a total of 90 days is served.

Two people were arraigned on grant jury indictments this past week.

James Robert Jewell, 38, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 14.

Ashley McCarthy, 37, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to four counts of possession of various drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 14.

Two others also entered changes of plea in Common Pleas Court.

Ronald Schumm, 23, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the third degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17.

Jordan Ladd, 28, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentenced was set for 8:20 a.m. Friday, October 30.

Two hearings were also held on violations of bond or probation.

Theresa Parks, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and her treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to complete treatment and failing to report to probation. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and Parks will appear for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Taylor Vannett, 21, of Van Wert, appeared for a probation violation hearing for being dismissed from a treatment program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. After a full hearing, he was found to have violated his probation and was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with credit for 157 days already served.