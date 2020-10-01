Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 6 games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In this unconventional 2020 Ohio high school football season, Friday’s games will mark the end of the regular season, sort of.

The regular season officially ends after Week No. 6 and all but 46 teams that opted out of the postseason will begin the playoffs next weekend. However, after a playoff loss, any team may continue playing up to four more regular season games, if they so choose.

Last week, I went 14-5, which brought my overall record to 71-24, or 74.7 percent. 19 more games are on this week’s area schedule, with the highlight being the Northwest Conference championship game and two other very intriguing NWC matchups.

First Five

Bluffton at Paulding

This NWC game has the potential to be a serious point producer. Bluffton can score a ton of points and Paulding certainly has the potential to do the same.

I won’t be shocked at all if one team scores more than 50 or 60 points and the other scores 40-something or 50-plus points.

After going back and forth, then contemplating a coin toss, I’m giving a slight edge to the Pirates in this one.

The pick: Bluffton

Allen East (4-1) at Columbus Grove (5-0)

The NWC championship game is a rematch of a Week No. 3 game between these two teams.

Columbus Grove won that game 30-21 and with no disrespect toward Allen East, I don’t see things changing much in the rematch.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Spencerville (3-1) at Crestview (2-2)

Another rematch.

These two teams opened the season in late August and the Bearcats posted a 35-14 victory. I’m thinking the game will be much closer this time and given the fact that both teams love to run the ball, it should be the fastest game on Friday night.

After some thought and quite a bit of indecision, I’ve giving the nod to Crestview in what could be considered a mild upset.

The pick: Crestview

Shawnee (3-2) at Elida (3-2)

Unlike a few of the other games around the area, this should be a low scoring game, something along the lines of the first team to score two touchdowns wins it.

Elida is probably the most improved team in the WBL, and Shawnee hasn’t been too shabby. The Indians have won their three games by a combined 13 points and lost by three last week to St. Marys Memorial.

Call me crazy, but think the Bulldogs will eke out a win here.

The pick: Elida

Van Wert (4-1) at Bath (1-4)

Bath really isn’t a 1-4 team. In fact, the Wildcats could easily be 3-2 at this point.

Having said that, I think Van Wert will successfully regroup after last week’s loss. The Cougars have a lot of weapons and I think they’ll be on full display in what could be a final tune-up before the playoffs.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

Non-conference

Hicksville (2-3) at Delphos Jefferson (0-5): Hicksville

WBL

Celina (3-2) at St. Marys Memorial (3-2): St. Marys Memorial

Defiance (0-5) at Wapakoneta (1-4): Wapakoneta

Kenton (3-2) at Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1): Kenton

GMC

Antwerp (0-5) at Wayne Trace (2-3): Wayne Trace

Ayersville (2-3) at Tinora (4-0): Tinora

Edgerton (3-2) at Fairview (5-0): Fairview

MAC

Anna (1-4) at Coldwater (5-0): Coldwater

St. Henry (3-2) at Fort Recovery (2-3): Fort Recovery

Delphos St. John’s (1-4) at Marion Local: Marion Local

Minster (1-4) at Parkway (0-5): Minster

Versailles (4-1) at New Bremen (3-2): Versailles

Others

Arlington (4-1) at Lima Central Catholic (5-0): Lima CC

Lima Sr. (1-3) at Findlay (2-1): Findlay