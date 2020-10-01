Vantage looking at new ways to attract future students

Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner (left) with OSBA Business Honor Roll Award winners Brian Pohlman of Heritage Farm Equipment and Paulding County Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

With COVID-19 presenting various challenges and restrictions, Vantage Career Center officials are discussing ways to attract future students to the Van Wert campus.

During Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting, High School Director Mike Knott said he’s had dialogue with member school principals and counselors about ways to accommodate visits by eighth graders and sophomores, or other ways to showcase the school to prospective students.

The November visit by eighth graders has already been pushed back to late March or early April — and may be virtual or in-person — and discussions continue on the late January or early February sophomore visit.

“The dialogue is going to continue to go on between principals and counselors at this point (to see) how we can do that, whether it’s a virtual tour or if we have a few of our students have hands-on activities that they bring out to the high schools,” Knott said. “We’re really just brainstorming ideas about how we can make that sophomore experience valuable this year.”

Knott said Vantage’s annual October College Night for Van Wert County schools will be a virtual event, and he talked briefly about the state’s school report card. He also said 45 students will be inducted into the National Technical Society next Tuesday.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner praised students and staff for successfully completing six weeks of five-day-per week in-person instruction and he noted that COVID-19 data is listed on Vantage’s website.

Turner also noted all students will receive free breakfast and lunch through the end of December and he said during a virtual meeting with lawmakers, he learned school report cards and the Cupp-Patterson school funding proposal are priorities at the legislative level.

Turner presented Ohio School Boards Association Business Honor Roll awards to Paulding County Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister and Brian Pohlman of Heritage Farm Equipment in Van Wert. He noted Rister is a big support of the criminal justice program at the school, while Pohlman is an avid supporter of the ag and industrial program.

Treasurer Laura Peters said board members will hear a presentation next month on possibly refinancing bonds, and added that Vantage has received the Auditor of State Award for having a clean audit. It’s the fifth consecutive year the school has earned the award.

Amy Burgei, Ashley Kindle, and Michelle Porter were hired as STNA instructors, Jill Straley was hired as a police academy instructor, and Jeanne Hoaglin was hired as an MA instructor, along with Reesa Rohrs as an STNA check-off and Phlebotomy check-off/clinical supervisor for Health Technologies.

The board also accepted thee resignation of Jessica Hoyng, practical nursing program instructor.

A TIF (Tax Increment Financing) agreement with BHT Farms in Cloverdale was approved by the board. Terms call for a 15-year, 100 percent abatement and a 25 percent payback.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5.