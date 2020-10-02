Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores Week No. 6 games played around the area on Friday night.
WBL
Van Wert 29 Bath 7
Elida 21 Shawnee 16
Ottawa-Glandorf 34 Kenton 27
St. Marys Memorial 49 Celina 6
Wapakoneta 28 Defiance 0
NWC
Crestview 27 Spencerville 16
Bluffton 27 Paulding 24
Columbus Grove 27 Allen East 24
GMC
Fairview 44 Edgerton 6
Tinora 39 Ayersville 21
Wayne Trace 52 Antwerp 32
Hicksville 47 Delphos Jefferson 20 (non-conference)
MAC
Coldwater 40 Anna 0
Marion Local 49 Delphos St. John’s 0
Minster 62 Parkway 20
New Bremen 36 Versailles 7
St. Henry 22 Fort Recovery 21
Others
Lima Central Catholic 49 Arlington 26
Findlay 31 Lima Sr. 6
