Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores Week No. 6 games played around the area on Friday night.

WBL

Van Wert 29 Bath 7

Elida 21 Shawnee 16

Ottawa-Glandorf 34 Kenton 27

St. Marys Memorial 49 Celina 6

Wapakoneta 28 Defiance 0

NWC

Crestview 27 Spencerville 16

Bluffton 27 Paulding 24

Columbus Grove 27 Allen East 24

GMC

Fairview 44 Edgerton 6

Tinora 39 Ayersville 21

Wayne Trace 52 Antwerp 32

Hicksville 47 Delphos Jefferson 20 (non-conference)

MAC

Coldwater 40 Anna 0

Marion Local 49 Delphos St. John’s 0

Minster 62 Parkway 20

New Bremen 36 Versailles 7

St. Henry 22 Fort Recovery 21

Others

Lima Central Catholic 49 Arlington 26

Findlay 31 Lima Sr. 6