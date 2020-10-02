Cougars score early, beat Bath 29-7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

LIMA — Owen Treece threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dru Johnson to help lead Van Wert to a 29-7 victory over injury-riddled Bath on Friday night.

Treece completed 24-of-38 passes for 364 yards and Johnson finished with six catches for 182 yards, including touchdown catches of 20 and 69 yards and the Cougars finished the pre-playoff portion of the schedule at 5-1.

Owen Treece passed for 364 yards and two touchdowns. Bob Barnes/VW independent

“They’re on the same page with their routes and the timing of it,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Owen understands how Dru works to get open with some double moves and some stutters, and he’s patient enough to wait for it. They just have a good chemistry right now and I hope it continues on.”

In addition, Connor Pratt caught 10 passes for 133 yards, while Ian Cowan had five receptions for 31 yards.

The 20-yard touchdown pass from Treece to Johnson came on fourth and 20 and with the first of three Damon McCracken extra points, gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead with 7:14 left in the opening quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out by Bath, Van Wert drove 90 yards in 13 plays and scored on a one-yard run by Nate Jackson. A two-point run by Treece put the Cougars ahead 15-0 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.

“They’ve been in very game they’ve played and they beat a good Kenton team so for us to take control of the game early and really put it away early (was big),” Recker said. “Our guys came out with a lot of emotion and energy and responded really well after last week.”

Bath (1-5) missed a 37-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter and two possessions later, Johnson scored his second touchdown of the game by outracing the Bath secondary from 69 yards out to increase the lead to 22-0, a score that stood at halftime.

Treece capped Van Wert’s scoring with a five-yard run with 3:35 left in the third quarter, then Bath’s lone score came with 4:13 left in the game when Dallin McDermott, who played in place of starting quarterback Bradyn Fleharty, connected with Blaine Albright for a 14-yard touchdown.

McDermott finished 15-of-30 for 114 yards and was intercepted once by Trey Laudick. As a team, the Wildcats were held to 59 yards rushing, while Van Wert struggled to run the ball as well, gaining just 45 yards on the ground.

The Cougars were penalized 14 times for 108 yards.

“We have to clean stuff up,” Owens said of the penalties. “It’s stuff like keeping our hands inside so holding isn’t called and just some little things that we can take care of to not be in situations where we’re not throwing a post on third and 30.”

Van Wert has a first round playoff bye and will face Port Clinton or Perkins at home on Saturday, October 17.

“It good for us to make sure we’re healthy and to work on ourselves,” Recker said. “There’s stuff that as you get going during the regular season that you lose…some of the basics, some of the techniques, so this will be a good week to really concentrate on ourselves.”

Scoring summary

Bath 0 0 0 7 – 7

VWHS 15 7 7 0 – 29

First quarter

VW – Owen Treece 20-yard pass to Dru Johnson (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – Nate Jackson 1-yard run (Treece run)

Second quarter

VW – Owen Treece 69-yard pass to Dru Johnson (Damon McCracked kick)

Third quarter

VW – Owen Treece 5-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

Dallin McDermott 14-yard pass to Blaine Albright (Keaton Liles kick)