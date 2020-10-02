Robert Laipply

Robert Laipply, 85, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

He was born July 8, 1935, in Cleveland, the son of Arthur J. and Hilda (Jonke) Laipply, who both preceded him in death. On June 23, 1961, he married the former Shirley Joanne Frane, who passed away October 8, 2013. Robert was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Thomas, and a sister, Joanne.

Survivors include his special friend, Lois Jones; three children, Julie (Mike) Garke of Burkettsville, Bob Laipply of Spring Arbor, Michigan, and Steve Laipply of Cape Coral, Florida; and three grandchildren, Adam (Laurel) Laipply, Rebecca Laipply, and Nathan Laipply.

Robert was a graduate of Assumption High School in Windsor, Ontario, and served in the U.S. Army. He held several managerial positions at Aeroquip Corporation from 1959 to 1986. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and Elks Lodge 1197, both in Van Wert.

There will be private services at the convenience of the family.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Community Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.