Vantage enrolling students in Adult Education classes

Adult students in the State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) program at Vantage Career Center gain training and skills as a medical professional who works with nurses and doctors, and assists them in providing patient care. Vantage photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Vantage Career Center Adult Education is currently enrolling students in full-time and short-term programs, with some programs beginning as soon as Monday, October 12. Individuals interested in jump-starting a career in healthcare or fire and rescue will gain basic and advanced skills through in-the-field and classroom instruction.

Students can enroll in the full-time Medical Assistant program, which provides 1,000 hours of academic and hands-on training, and prepares them to perform certain clinical and administrative duties in hospitals and physician offices. Medical Assistants are employed in private medical practices, clinics, hospitals and medical laboratories. Specific jobs held by Medical Assistants include, but are not limited to, physician’s medical assistant, medical office receptionist, billing clerk, office manager, and clinical supervisor. Classes begin October 12.

Short-term programs at Vantage can be completed in just a semester for a nominal cost, such as; State Tested Nursing Assist (STNA, begins October 19), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT, begins December 7), and Firefighter 1 (begins January 6, 2021). These programs offer students the opportunity to improve or gain new skills for a better career while earning a competitive wage.

Enroll today by calling Vantage Adult Education Enrollment Coordinator Maria Diltz at 419.238.5411, extension 2118.

To learn more about course and program offerings at Vantage Career Center Adult Education, simply go to https://www.vantagecareercenter.com/Programsand-Classes.aspx and get started on the future.