Cougars win Kalida Invite; girls take 2nd

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

KALIDA — A week after winning the Van Wert Health Invitational, the Van Wert Cougars captured the Kalida Wildcat Cross Country Invitational team title at the Kalida Fish and Game Club on Saturday.

With three runners in the top nine, Van Wert finished with 81 team points to far outdistance runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf (108). Lincolnview finished fourth and Crestview logged an eighth place finish out of 23 teams.

The Cougars ran to the Kalida Invite team title. Wyatt Richardson/VW independent

Asanke Steyer led the Cougars with a fourth place finish, clocking in at 16:46, while teammate Gage Wannemacher was right behind at 16:50. Gage Springer finished ninth with a time of 17:08. In addition, Jayden Welker was 27th (17:54) and Jacob Wasson was 36th (18:09).

“Our guys still have yet to run a race where we have all five of our top five scorers,” Van Wert head coach Ryan Holliday said. “To be without our No. 1 runner plus have another one of those guys running at about 80 percent and still leave with the team victory says a lot about our guys, their depth and their drive to win.”

“We had 12 of 14 guys who raced a set a season personal record, so I’m super proud of all of our guys,” Holliday continued. “Lots of fantastic racing and we’re excited to keep improving over the coming weeks.”

Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield was the highest placer for the Lancers, finishing 11th overall with a time of 17:09. A half-second separated teammates Jackson Robinson and Brandon Renner, who placed 16th and 17th with times of 17:35.2 and 17:35.7. Connor Baldauf (39th, 18:10) and Keagan Farris (52nd, 18:25) rounded out the top five runners for the Lancers.

“It was by far our best team race of season,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “Daegan Hatfield ran a career best and now the boys know what they are capable of doing, so we’re excted for the push to the NWC and the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Crestview used a tight pack of just 50 seconds between their top five runners to run a competitive race. All five recorded personal records. Hayden Tomlinson and Dayton Scheurman were an effective one-two punch placing 24th and 25th with times of 17:44 and 17:48, and they were followed by teammates Maddux Cunningham (47th, 18:21), Isaiah Watts (48th, 18:22), and Jayden Renner (57th, 18:34).

On the girls’ side, Van Wert finished as the runner-up to Napoleon, while Crestview finished fifth and Lincolnview seventh out of 11 teams.

The Wildcats scored 78 team points, while Van Wert finished with 83.

The Lady Cougars were paced by Kyra Welch, who finished seventh overall in 20:14. Rachel Spath finished 17th (21:29), Carly Smith 22nd (21:39), Alyssa Knittle 29th (22:01) and Kirsten Dunning (32nd, 22:20.3). Teammate Tayler Carter finished right behind Dunning (33rd, 22:21).

The Lady Knights raced to a fifth place finish. Wyatt Richardson photo

“Our girls were with one of our top five runners, so to finish second and only a few points out of first was a great accomplishment for our ladies,” Holliday said. “We have some runners new to the team this year that are playing huge roles for us. They are really starting to figure out how to race and what they’re capable of and like the guys, we can’t wait to see all of their hard work pay off in the next few weeks.”

Emily Greulach led Crestview with a 12th place individual finish (21:18). She was followed by Lauren Walls (23rd, season best 21:42), Adalynn Longstreth (34th, season best 22:25), Megan Mosier (44th, personal record 22:50) and Baylee Miller (51st, personal record 23:08).

“Both the boys and girls teams had a positive approach to this meet even before their feet touched the course,” Crestview head coach Jeff Bagley said. “ It was an encouraging day for our teams to see their hard work paying off.”

Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon, who won the individual title at the Van Wert Health Invitational, finished third (19:10), behind Waynesfield-Goshen’s Taylor Spencer (18:17) and Archbold’s Kylie Sauder (19:00).

“The girls team again made some huge strides,” Langdon said of the Lady Lancers. “Madison ran a career best time which was only two seconds from the school record, and it is the 14th fastest time in the state for Division III girls.”

All three schools will run at the Coldwater Invitational on Saturday.