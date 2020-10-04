Crestview downs VW

All eyes were on the ball during Saturday’s soccer match between Van Wert and Crestview. From left to right are Van Wert’s Trinity Goins, Crestview’s Addessa Alverez and Lindsey Schumm, and Van Wert’s Citlati Aguliar-Montiel. The Lady Knights won the match 10-0, with Addison Williman scoring four goals, Macy Kulwicki scoring two and Alverez, Katelyn Castle, Josie Williamson and Emily Brower each scoring one. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent