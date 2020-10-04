Monday Mailbag: football playoff questions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Van Wert’s playoff chances, northeast Ohio teams in Division IV, Region 14, Crestview’s seed, teams playing during the bye, COVID-19 and the playoffs, and sites for regional championship and/or state championship games.

Q: Now that the brackets are out, how far do you think Van Wert can go in the playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: Assuming everyone stays healthy, the potential is there for a nice playoff run. However, there’s always a chance for an early round exit.

It’s not an easy region and I believe there are a handful of teams capable of winning a regional championship. Along with Bellevue, Shelby and Huron, I think Kenton, Clyde and yes, Van Wert are at least dark horse contenders.

Kenton’s offense poses problems for any opponent, Clyde is the defending Division IV state champion and always seems to rise to the occasion in the postseason and Van Wert has the speed to compete at a high playoff level.

A key for the Cougars to advance will a sharp reduction in penalties. Flags haunted Van Wert in a loss to Ottawa-Glandorf and Keith Recker said after the Bath game that things need to get cleaned up.

Q: Which teams are the biggest threat to Van Wert in the playoffs?

A: The biggest threat will be whichever team the Cougars are facing – Perkins or Port Clinton after the bye week, Edison, Clear Fork or Keystone in the third round, etc.

It’s not a wise idea to overlook anyone in the postseason.

Q: Why is some of Region 14 in northeast Ohio? Shouldn’t it be all northwest Ohio teams? Name withheld upon request

Ideally, all teams in Division IV, Region 14 would be in northwest Ohio, but the Ohio High School Athletic Association needs each region to be balanced in terms of number of teams, hence some teams from northeast Ohio being placed there.

It’s been that way for years and it probably won’t change anytime soon.

Q: Shouldn’t Crestview have been seeded a little higher? Name withheld upon request

A: I suppose you can make that argument, but you have to remember that the seeding process was done before Week No. 6 games were played.

As the No. 13 seed, Crestview gets to host No. 20 seed North Baltimore – a team that has two wins, one over a 1-5 team and the other over an 0-6 team. The winner between the Knights and Tigers will play No. 4 seed Tiffin Calvert, who lost 35-10 to Hopewell-Loudon on Saturday.

I can’t help but note that if the Knights defeat North Baltimore and upset Calvert, a potential third matchup against Spencerville is possible.

Only in 2020.

Q: Are any bye teams actually playing in Week No. 7? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m not sure about statewide, but Spencerville apparently has added a game against Leipsic this Friday.

Q: If a team can’t play a playoff game due to COVID-19, are they done or would the game be rescheduled? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s my understanding the affected team’s postseason would be over and the opponent would advance on the bracket.

There’s really no other way to make it work.

Q: Is it possible some or all regional championship and/or state championship football games will be played at the higher seed’s home stadium? Name withheld upon request

A: That’s a good question.

My first instinct is to say no, it won’t happen, but this year, I wouldn’t completely rule it out either.

Some potential neutral site facilities may not want to open (or won’t be able to) due to the risk of COVID-19 and others may decline because the OHSAA is basically keeping all of the proceeds from each game.

So I’ll say not probable, but still possible.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.