Ronald R. Treece, 65, of Grover Hill, went home to be with the Lord at 3:03 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his residence.

Ronald R. Treece

He was born December 21, 1954, in Fort Benning, Georgia, the son of Justus Ray and Laura Maxine (Elston) Treece. On August 11, 1978, he married the former Karla Erford, who survives. Together, they shared 42 years of marriage.

Ron was an entrepreneur and a life-long farmer in Paulding County.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and served on the boards of the Paulding County Soil & Water Conservation District and Western Buckeye Education Service Center.

Ron had a love of farming, Wayne Trace basketball, and, most importantly, his family — especially his 11 grandchildren. Ron was a dedicated member of the community, always putting the needs of others first and never hesitating to help those in need. He had the ability to make anyone feel special. His sense of humor will be deeply missed, but we are blessed that he left us all with a lifetime of humorous stories.

Surviving are his parents, Ray and Maxine Treece of Paulding; his wife, Karla of Grover Hill; his children, Brant (Rachel) Treece of Payne, Shanna (Andy) Barton of Cincinnati, Lauren (Matt) Oesterle of Mill Valley, California, and Dane (Brittany) Treece of Paulding; 11 grandchildren, Maddox and Eli Treece, Alexandria, Drew, Jackson and Pierce Barton, Briar, Brooks and Neve Oesterle and Tatum and Presley Treece; three siblings, Dennis (Jane) Treece of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Deb (James) Caserta of Holland, Michigan, and Kristy (Jay) Smith of Rockwell, Texas; and his father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Mary Erford of Hamler.

A sister-in-law, Patricia (Plescher) Treece, preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Chris Bohnsack celebrant.

Visitation is from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday at 13879 Road 60 in Haviland.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as required by state mandate.

Preferred memorials: Grover Hill Fire & EMS or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.