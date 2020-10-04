Top CC finishers

Van Wert’s Asanke Steyer (above left), Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield (middle) and Crestview’s Hayden Tomlinson were the top finishers for their respective teams at Saturday’s Kalida Wildcat Invitational. Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon (below left), Van Wert’s Kyra Welch (middle) and Crestview’s Emily Greulach (right) also led their teams during the race. For more, see the related story above. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent