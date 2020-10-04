Volleyball: Lincolnview, Van Wert post wins

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s fine volleyball season continued on Saturday, while the Van Wert Lady Cougars upset state ranked Bryan.

Lincolnview 3 Wayne Trace 0

HAVILAND — State ranked Lincolnview improved to 15-1 overall with a 25-25, 25-12, 25-9 straight set win at Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Kendall Bollenbacher had 15 kills and 11 digs for the Lady Lancers, while Madison Williams logged 13 digs and nine kills. Bri Ebel had 32 assists and McKayla Blankemeyer tallied five blocks.

Lincolnview will host Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday.

Van Wert 3 Bryan 2

After dropping the first two sets, Van Wert rallied to stun No. 19 Bryan in five, 16-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-9 at Van Wert High School on Saturday. It was the third straight victory for the Lady Cougars (5-11).

Carlee Young had 30 digs, while Jaylyn Rickard finished with 20 digs and 13 kills. Finley Foster had 31 assists, Mariana Ickes tallied 11 kills and Rylee Dunn had seven kills. Kayla Krites and Jordanne Blythe each had a pair of blocks, and Ickes and Young each had three aces.

Van Wert will host Parkway today.