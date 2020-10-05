Deloris Mae McMillen

Deloris Mae McMillen, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, surrounded by family.

Deloris was born March 31, 1936, in Continental, the daughter of Everett and Viola (Cross) Ford, who both preceded her in death. On September 15, 2001, she married Harvey McMillen. Together, they shared many special memories and traveled all over the United States and abroad.

To those close to her, she was known as Dorie. She cherished — most of all — her loving family and spending time with them. Her perseverance and grace were a great inspiration to all who knew her.

Deloris was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, was senior regent of the Women of the Moose, obtaining degrees in Academy, College Star Recorder, was Ohio president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Ohio National Guards, and a charter life member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Eastern Star.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Harvey of Van Wert; a son, Kenneth Taylor of Van Wert; two daughters, Valerie (Gerald) Baker and Jacqueline (Bryce) Beckman, both of Van Wert; a stepdaughter, Debra (Rolland) Yackee of Van Wert; a stepson, Gary McMillen of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Michelle Turnwald, Craig Baker, Timothy Ryan Taylor, Melissa Kis, and Adam and Scott Beckman; seven great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Norma Slattman of Continental and Zelma Black of California; and two brothers, Mike Ford of Continental and Robert Ford of Defiance.

Deloris was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Taylor; two sisters, Katherine Ford and Leannah Bohn; and two brothers, Henry and Paul Ford.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family, with the Revs. Chris Farmer and Gerald Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Memorial contributions in Dorie’s memory may be sent to First United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.