Outdoorsmen plan modern military match

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE Point — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a CMP-sanctioned modern military match on Saturday, October 10, on the association’s grounds at 9093 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m., while the match will start at 9:30 that morning.

Any modern military rifle, such as an M-1 Garand or AR-15, or similar rifles, may be used. Participants may use iron sights or scoped rifles.

Those who shoot in the match are eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. For participants that do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public for use in the match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants wanting to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammunition, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds. AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds, which includes the target fee.

For more information, check out the Outdoorsmen Association website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.