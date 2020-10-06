BAC head supports Vantage levy

In today’s economy, it is critical that Ohio schools prepare all students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. To that end, educators, business leaders and economic development partners came together to form the Van Wert Business Advisory Council (“BAC”) to foster cooperation among schools, businesses and the communities they serve. We work together to ensure that the work of educators aligns with the needs of businesses.

Vantage Career Center provides in-demand technical skills training that area employers value. They also play a critical role in the efforts to attract new businesses to the area by providing a skilled workforce.

I’d like to thank Vantage Career Center for their active participation and support of the BAC. We’ve developed a strong working partnership with commitment to both students and businesses in our community.

Vantage is truly a gem. High school and adult students earned over 1044 industry recognized credentials in 2019. In preparing students for the workforce through training, certifications and credentials Vantage Career Center provides a wide range of opportunities for all students.

Vantage has a 0.7-mill permanent improvement levy on the ballot in November. There are some important things to remember. This levy, first passed in 1996, provides critical funding to keep equipment and facilities current.

This is not a new tax. The cost to the taxpayer for a median priced home of $99,000 in Van Wert County is just $10.13 /annually. This seems a relatively small and worthwhile investment to educate the very students who will be responsible for our community in the future.

As businesses return to pre-COVID 19 staffing, there has never been a more critical time for a technically trained workforce that area businesses need to survive and thrive. I believe it is important to continue to support the Vantage Career Center. I will be voting YES and hope you do too.

–Stacy Adam, president, Van Wert County Business Advisory Council

