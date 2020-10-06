Heartland Patriots set election meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Heartland Patriots will meet on Tuesday, October 13, to discuss the upcoming general election. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner will be on hand to discuss the tax renewal levy and answer any questions. Other issues on the ballot include the tax levy renewals for Brumback Library and Ridge Township West Fire District, and the Charter City proposal. Numerous incumbents are running unopposed for various positions. Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum will be one of the speakers. The

State Representative Craig Riedel is also running for re-election in Ohio. He will be on hand to update voters on House issues and field any questions. The public is invited and encourage to attend.

For more information, call Terry Reichard at 419.605.5715.